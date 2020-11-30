Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Ohio St. 74, Mass.-Lowell 64
Hartford vs. Villanova at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
Stony Brook vs. St. Peter’s at Jersey City, N.J., 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, TBA
Hartford at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Delaware at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
South Carolina 69, Tulsa 58
Tulane 68, Lipscomb 66
Houston 64, Texas Tech 53
Virginia Tech 76, South Florida 58
Auburn at UCF, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SMU, 8 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Richmond 76, Kentucky 64
Rhode Island 84, San Francisco 71
Texas 78, Davidson 76
UALR at Duquesne, 4 p.m.
Davidson vs. Providence at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
Hampton at George Washington, 8 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA
La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.
VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Louisville 86, Prairie View 64
Miami 77, North Florida 59
Virginia Tech 76, South Florida 58
Boston College vs. St. John’s at Uncasville, C.T., 6 p.m.
North Carolina vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Duke at Chicago, I.L., 7:30 p.m.
Missouri vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 12:30 p.m.
Troy at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Tulane 68, Lipscomb 66
TCU 56, Liberty 52
Miami 77, North Florida 59
Emmanuel (GA) at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Iowa St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63
TCU 56, Liberty 52
Houston 64, Texas Tech 53
Baylor 86, Washington 52
Texas 78, Davidson 76
UMKC at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas vs. Indiana at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Kansas at Chicago, I.L., 9:30 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Creighton 69, N. Dakota St. 58
E. Illinois at Butler, TBA
Indiana 79, Providence 58
Boston College vs. St. John’s at Uncasville, C.T., 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Iona at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Hartford vs. Villanova at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
UConn vs. Vanderbilt at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
Navy at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
Davidson vs. Providence at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA
Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
James Madison 67, Radford 59
Winthrop vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., TBA
St. Andrews at Campbell, 5 p.m.
NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Hampton at George Washington, 8 p.m.
Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Radford, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Ohio St. 74, Mass.-Lowell 64
Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56
Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT
Indiana 79, Providence 58
Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Texas vs. Indiana at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Duke at Chicago, I.L., 7:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UC Santa Barbara 92, Saint Katherine 55
CS Northridge at Seattle, 5 p.m.
UC Riverside at Fresno St., TBA
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Bethesda at UC Riverside, TBA
