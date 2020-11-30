All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hartford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. 74, Mass.-Lowell 64

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford vs. Villanova at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Stony Brook vs. St. Peter’s at Jersey City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, TBA

Hartford at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Delaware at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 69, Tulsa 58

Tulane 68, Lipscomb 66

Houston 64, Texas Tech 53

Virginia Tech 76, South Florida 58

Monday’s Games

Auburn at UCF, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC Wesleyan at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 VCU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 76, Kentucky 64

Rhode Island 84, San Francisco 71

Monday’s Games

Texas 78, Davidson 76

UALR at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson vs. Providence at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Hampton at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Clemson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Boston College 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Sunday’s Games

Louisville 86, Prairie View 64

Miami 77, North Florida 59

Virginia Tech 76, South Florida 58

Monday’s Games

Boston College vs. St. John’s at Uncasville, C.T., 6 p.m.

North Carolina vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Duke at Chicago, I.L., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 12:30 p.m.

Troy at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Liberty 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

Tulane 68, Lipscomb 66

TCU 56, Liberty 52

Miami 77, North Florida 59

Monday’s Games

Emmanuel (GA) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63

TCU 56, Liberty 52

Houston 64, Texas Tech 53

Baylor 86, Washington 52

Monday’s Games

Texas 78, Davidson 76

UMKC at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas vs. Indiana at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Kansas at Chicago, I.L., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Xavier 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Sunday’s Games

Creighton 69, N. Dakota St. 58

E. Illinois at Butler, TBA

Monday’s Games

Indiana 79, Providence 58

Boston College vs. St. John’s at Uncasville, C.T., 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Iona at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Hartford vs. Villanova at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

UConn vs. Vanderbilt at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Navy at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Davidson vs. Providence at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Longwood 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

James Madison 67, Radford 59

Winthrop vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., TBA

Monday’s Games

St. Andrews at Campbell, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Hampton at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at Radford, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. 74, Mass.-Lowell 64

Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56

Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT

Monday’s Games

Indiana 79, Providence 58

Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas vs. Indiana at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Duke at Chicago, I.L., 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 92, Saint Katherine 55

Monday’s Games

CS Northridge at Seattle, 5 p.m.

UC Riverside at Fresno St., TBA

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bethesda at UC Riverside, TBA

