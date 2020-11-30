On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 4:29 pm
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. 74, Mass.-Lowell 64

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford vs. Villanova at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Stony Brook vs. St. Peter’s at Jersey City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, TBA

Hartford at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Delaware at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 69, Tulsa 58

Tulane 68, Lipscomb 66

Houston 64, Texas Tech 53

Virginia Tech 76, South Florida 58

Monday’s Games

Auburn at UCF, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC Wesleyan at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 76, Kentucky 64

Rhode Island 84, San Francisco 71

Monday’s Games

Texas 78, Davidson 76

UALR at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson vs. Providence at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Hampton at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisville 86, Prairie View 64

Miami 77, North Florida 59

Virginia Tech 76, South Florida 58

Monday’s Games

Boston College vs. St. John’s at Uncasville, C.T., 6 p.m.

North Carolina vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Duke at Chicago, I.L., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 12:30 p.m.

Troy at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Liberty 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Tulane 68, Lipscomb 66

TCU 56, Liberty 52

Miami 77, North Florida 59

Monday’s Games

Emmanuel (GA) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63

TCU 56, Liberty 52

Houston 64, Texas Tech 53

Baylor 86, Washington 52

Monday’s Games

Texas 78, Davidson 76

UMKC at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas vs. Indiana at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Kansas at Chicago, I.L., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Xavier 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Creighton 69, N. Dakota St. 58

E. Illinois at Butler, TBA

Monday’s Games

Indiana 79, Providence 58

Boston College vs. St. John’s at Uncasville, C.T., 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Iona at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Hartford vs. Villanova at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

UConn vs. Vanderbilt at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Navy at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Davidson vs. Providence at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, TBA

Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

James Madison 67, Radford 59

Winthrop vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., TBA

Monday’s Games

St. Andrews at Campbell, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Hampton at George Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at Radford, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Ohio St. 74, Mass.-Lowell 64

Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56

Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT

Monday’s Games

Indiana 79, Providence 58

Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas vs. Indiana at Asheville, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Duke at Chicago, I.L., 7:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

VCU at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor at Indianapolis, I.N., 10 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 92, Saint Katherine 55

Monday’s Games

CS Northridge at Seattle, 5 p.m.

UC Riverside at Fresno St., TBA

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bethesda at UC Riverside, TBA

