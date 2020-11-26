On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Boise State plays Houston

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Boise State (0-0) vs. Houston (1-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays host to Boise State in an early season matchup. Houston is coming off an 89-45 home win over Lamar on Wednesday. Boise State went 20-12 last year and finished fifth in the MWC.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Boise State went 7-4 against teams outside its conference, while Houston went 10-3 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

