Boston College 80, New Hampshire 44

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:36 pm
NEW HAMPSHIRE (0-1)

Gogolin 2-8 2-2 6, Delaruelle 5-16 2-2 12, Kane 0-5 0-2 0, Torres 2-12 6-8 10, Groman 2-5 0-0 5, Bonett 1-3 0-0 2, Girondin 0-1 0-0 0, Serbascewicz 0-0 0-0 0, Cote 2-5 0-0 4, Stuart 2-5 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-60 10-14 44

BOSTON COLLEGE (1-0)

Ford 5-8 2-2 12, Soule 6-12 10-12 22, Dickens 5-10 0-0 14, Garraud 2-6 0-0 6, Swartz 3-12 2-4 8, Konkwo 3-5 4-5 10, Batts 3-11 0-0 6, Ivey 1-6 0-0 2, McQuietor 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-70 18-23 80

New Hampshire 10 17 5 12 44
Boston College 20 23 24 13 80

3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 2-16 (Delaruelle 0-3, Kane 0-3, Torres 0-2, Groman 1-3, Bonett 0-1, Cote 0-1, Stuart 1-3), Boston College 6-17 (Soule 0-1, Dickens 4-6, Garraud 2-3, Swartz 0-5, Ivey 0-2). Assists_New Hampshire 6 (Delaruelle 2), Boston College 13 (Dickens 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Hampshire 40 (Kane 3-5), Boston College 50 (Soule 6-12). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 20, Boston College 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

