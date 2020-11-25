On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bradley 61, Toledo 59

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 5:19 pm
< a min read
      

TOLEDO (0-0)

Edu 1-5 0-0 2, Millner 7-14 0-0 17, Jackson 6-21 0-0 15, Littleson 4-8 0-0 10, Rollins 2-9 4-6 10, Saunders 1-4 0-0 3, Komagum 0-0 0-0 0, Acunzo 0-3 0-2 0, Hill 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-65 4-8 59.

BRADLEY (0-0)

Boya 5-8 1-1 11, Childs 6-14 2-3 14, East 3-11 2-2 8, Kingsby 1-4 0-0 2, Nolan 4-8 0-0 10, Henry 3-4 3-4 10, Tahvanainen 2-6 0-0 6, McAdoo 0-4 0-0 0, Mast 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 8-10 61.

Halftime_Toledo 28-20. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 11-28 (Millner 3-4, Jackson 3-8, Littleson 2-6, Rollins 2-6, Saunders 1-3, Acunzo 0-1), Bradley 5-21 (Nolan 2-5, Tahvanainen 2-6, Henry 1-1, Kingsby 0-1, Mast 0-1, McAdoo 0-3, East 0-4). Rebounds_Toledo 35 (Komagum 7), Bradley 42 (Henry 9). Assists_Toledo 12 (Jackson 4), Bradley 11 (East 7). Total Fouls_Toledo 11, Bradley 14.

