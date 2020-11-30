On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bradley battles Judson

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
Judson vs. Bradley (2-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Judson. Bradley is coming off a 74-60 win in Cincinnati over Oakland in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Elijah Childs has averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this year for Bradley. Sean East II has complemented Childs with 7.7 points and four assists per game.EFFICIENT ELIJAH: In three appearances this season, Bradley’s Elijah Childs has shot 45.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley went 8-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Braves offense put up 71 points per contest across those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

