Bradley ties career high to help lead Cal past Nicholls

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley tied a career-high with 26 points and Grant Anticevich scored 11 and California fought Nicholls 60-49 on Monday night in the Bears’ home opener.

Bradley’s layup off a Nicholls turnover gave Cal a 51-36 lead with 3:22 left to go. But the Bears struggled against the Colonels’ press, turned it over on three consecutive possessions in the last 90 seconds, and Ty Gordon’s layup with 32 seconds remaining got Nicholls within 54-46.

Bradley helped preserve the win with six-made foul shots in the last 28 seconds to send Cal to 2-1.

Cal went on an 18-2 run in a nine-minute span for a 21-6 lead before Nicholls (2-2) responded with a 16-2 run to draw within 23-18 at intermission. Out of the break, Najee Garvin made a layup, Gordon buried a 3-pointer and the Colonels tied it at 23.

Bradley countered with a 3 with 17:18 left and the Bears led the rest of the way.

Garvin led the Colonels with 15 points and Gordon scored 12.

It was just the second meeting between the two teams. The first game occurred 13 years ago during the 2007-08 season. Cal won that meeting, 74-62.

