Breeders’ Cup Winners

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Juvenile Turf Sprint
2020 — Golden Pal
2019 — Four Wheel Drive
2018 — Bulletin
|Juvenile Fillies Turf
2020 — Aunt Pearl
Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.
2019 — Sharing
2018 — Newspaperofrecord
2017 — Rushing Fall
2016 — New Money Honey
2015 — Catch a Glimpse
2014 — Lady Eli
2013 — Chriselliam
2012 — Flotilla
2011 — Stephanie’s Kitten
2010 — More Than Real
2009 — Tapitsfly
2008 — Maram
|Juvenile Fillies
2020 — Vequist
2019 — British Idiom
2018 — Jaywalk
2017 — Caledonia Road
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
2016 — Champagne Room
2015 — Songbird
2014 — Take Charge Brandi
2013 — Ria Antonia
2012 — Beholder
2011 — My Miss Aurelia
2010 — Awesome Feather
2009 — She Be Wild
2008 — Stardom Bound
2007 — Indian Blessing
2006 — Dreaming of Anna
2005 — Folklore
2004 — Sweet Catomine
2003 — Halfbridled
2002 — Storm Flag Flying
2001 — Tempera
2000 — Caressing
1999 — Cash Run
1998 — Silverbulletday
1997 — Countess Diana
1996 — Storm Song
1995 — Desert Stormer
1994 — Flanders
1993 — Phone Chatter
1992 — Eliza
1991 — Pleasant Stage
1990 — Meadow Star
1989 — Go for Wand
1988 — Open Mind
1987 — Epitome
1986 — Brave Raj
1985 — Twilight Ridge
1984 — Outstandingly
|Juvenile Turf
2020 — Fire At Will
2019 — Structor
2018 — Line of Duty
2017 — Mendelssohn
2016 — Oscar Performance
2015 — Hit It a Bomb
2014 — Hootenanny
2013 — Outstrip
2012 — George Vancouver
2011 — Wrote
2010 — Pluck
2009 — Pounced
2008 — Donativum
2007 — Nownownow
|Juvenile
2020 — Essential Quality
2019 — Storm the Court
2018 — Game Winner
2017 — Good Magic
2016 — Classic Empire
2015 — Nyquist
2014 — Texas Red
2013 — New Year’s Day
2012 — Shanghai Bobby
2011 — Hansen
2010 — Uncle Mo
2009 — Vale of York
2008 — Midshipman
2007 — War Pass
2006 — Street Sense
2005 — Stevie Wonderboy
2004 — Wilko
2003 — Action This Day
2002 — Vindication
2001 — Johannesburg
2000 — Macho Uno
1999 — Anees
1998 — Answer Lively
1997 — Favorite Trick
1996 — Boston Harbor
1995 — Unbridled’s Song
1994 — Timber Country
1993 — Brocco
1992 — Gilded Time
1991 — Arazi
1990 — Fly So Free
1989 — Rhythm
1988 — Is It True
1987 — Very Subtle
1986 — Capote
1985 — Tasso
1984 — Chief’s Crown
|Filly & Mare Sprint
2020 — Gamine
2019 — Covfefe
2018 — Shamrock Rose
2017 — Bar of Gold
2016 — Finest City
2015 — Wavell Avenue
2014 — Judy the Beauty
2013 — Groupie Doll
2012 — Groupie Doll
2011 — Musical Romance
2010 — Dubai Majesty
2009 — Informed Decision
2008 — Ventura
2007 — Maryfield
|Turf Sprint
2020 — Glass Slippers
2019 — Belvoir Bay
2018 — Stormy Liberal
2017 — Stormy Liberal
2016 — Obviously
2015 — Mongolian Saturday
2014 — Bobby’s Kitten
2013 — Mizdirection
2012 — Mizdirection
2011 — Regally Ready
2010 — Chamberlain Bridge
2009 — California Flag
2008 — Desert Code
|Dirt Mile
2020 — Knicks Go
2019 — Spun to Run
2018 — City of Light
2017 — Battle of Midway
2016 — Tamarkuz
2015 — Liam’s Map
2014 — Goldencents
2013 — Goldencents
2012 — Tapizar
2011 — Caleb’s Posse
2010 — Dakota Phone
2009 — Furthest Land
2008 — Albertus Maximus
2007 — Corinthian
|Filly & Mare Turf
2020 — Audarya
2019 — Iridessa
2018 — Sistercharlie
2017 — Wuheida
2016 — Queen’s Trust
2015 — Stephanie’s Kitten
2014 — Dayatthespa
2013 — Dank
2012 — Zagora
2011 — Perfect Shirl
2010 — Shared Account
2009 — Midday
2008 — Forever Together
2007 — Lahudood
2006 — Ouija Board
2005 — Intercontinental
2004 — Ouija Board
2003 — Islington
2002 — Starine
2001 — Banks Hill
2000 — Perfect Sting
1999 — Soaring Softly
|Sprint
2020 — Whitmore
2019 — Mitole
2018 — Roy H
2017 — Roy H
2016 — Drefong
2015 — Runhappy
2014 — Work All Week
2013 — Secret Circle
2012 — Trinniberg
2011 — Amazombie
2010 — Big Drama
2009 — Dancing in Silks
2008 — Midnight Lute
2007 — Midnight Lute
2006 — Thor’s Echo
2005 — Silver Train
2004 — Speightstown
2003 — Cajun Beat
2002 — Orientate
2001 — Squirtle Squirt
2000 — Kona Gold
1999 — Artax
1998 — Reraise
1997 — Elmhurst
1996 — Lit de Justice
1995 — My Flag
1994 — Cherokee Run
1993 — Cardmania
1992 — Thirty Slews
1991 — Sheikh Albadou
1990 — Safely Kept
1989 — Dancing Spree
1988 — Gulch
1987 — Sacahuista
1986 — Smile
1985 — Precisionist
1984 — Eillo
|Mile
2020 — Order of Australia
2019 — Uni
2018 — Expert Eve
2017 — World Approval
2016 — Tourist
2015 — Tepin
2014 — Karakontie
2013 — Wise Dan
2012 — Wise Dan
2011 — Court Vision
2010 — Goldikova
2009 — Goldikova
2008 — Goldikova
2007 — Kip Deville
2006 — Miesque’s Approval
2005 — Artie Schiller
2004 — Singletary
2003 — Six Perfections
2002 — Domedriver
2001 — Val Royal
2000 — War Chant
1999 — Silic
1998 — Da Hoss
1997 — Spinning World
1996 — Da Hoss
1995 — Ridgewood Pearl
1994 — Barathea
1993 — Lure
1992 — Lure
1991 — Opening Verse
1990 — Royal Academy
1989 — Steinlen
1988 — Miesque
1987 — Miesque
1986 — Last Tycoon
1985 — Cozzene
1984 — Royal Heroine
|Distaff (Lady Classic 2008-12)
2020 — Monomoy Girl
2019 — Blue Prize
2018 — Monomoy Girl
2017 — Forever Unbridled
2016 — Beholder
2015 — Stopchargingmaria
2014 — Untapable
2013 — Beholder
2012 — Royal Delta
2011 — Royal Delta
2010 — Unrivaled Belle
2009 — Life Is Sweet
2008 — Zenyatta
2007 — Ginger Punch
2006 — Round Pond
2005 — Pleasant Home
2004 — Ashado
2003 — Adoration
2002 — Azeri
2001 — Unbridled Elaine
2000 — Spain
1999 — Beautiful Pleasure
1998 — Escena
1997 — Ajina
1996 — Jewel Princess
1995 — Inside Information
1994 — One Dreamer
1993 — Hollywood Wildcat
1992 — Paseana
1991 — Dance Smartly
1990 — Bayakoa
1989 — Bayakoa
1988 — Personal Ensign
1987 — Success Express
1986 — Lady’s Secret
1985 — Life’s Magic
1984 — Princess Rooney
|Turf
2020 — Tarnawa
2019 — Bricks and Mortar
2018 — Enable
2017 — Talismanic
2016 — Highland Reel
2015 — Found
2014 — Main Sequence
2013 — Magician
2012 — Little Mike
2011 — St Nicholas Abbey
2010 — Dangerous Midge
2009 — Conduit
2008 — Conduit
2007 — English Channel
2006 — Red Rocks
2005 — Shirocco
2004 — Better Talk Now
2003 — High Chaparral and Johar (DH)
2002 — High Chaparral
2001 — Fantastic Light
2000 — Kalanisi
1999 — Daylami
1998 — Buck’s Boy
1997 — Chief Bearhart
1996 — Pilsudski
1995 — Northern Spur
1994 — Tikkanen
1993 — Kotashaan
1992 — Fraise
1991 — Miss Alleged
1990 — In the Wings
1989 — Prized
1988 — Great Communicator
1987 — Theatrical
1986 — Minaila
1985 — Pebbles
1984 — Lashkari
|Classic
2020 — Authentic
2019 — Vino Rosso
2018 — Accelerate
2017 — Gun Runner
2016 — Arrogate
2015 — American Pharoah
2014 — Bayern
2013 — Mucho Macho Man
2012 — Fort Larned
2011 — Drosselmeyer
2010 — Blame
2009 — Zenyatta
2008 — Raven’s Pass
2007 — Curlin
2006 — Invasor
2005 — Saint Liam
2004 — Ghostzapper
2003 — Pleasantly Perfect2002 — Volponi
2001 — Tiznow
2000 — Tiznow
1999 — Cat Thief
1998 — Awesome Again
1997 — Skip Away
1996 — Alphabet Soup
1995 — Cigar
1994 — Concern
1993 — Arcangues
1992 — A.P. Indy
1991 — Black Tie Affair
1990 — Unbridled
1989 — Sunday Silence
1988 — Alysheba
1987 — Ferdinand
1986 — Skywalker
1985 — Proud Truth
1984 — Wild Again
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments