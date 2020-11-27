On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Brewer lifts E. Tennessee St. past Middle Tennessee 57-43

By The Associated Press
November 27, 2020 2:32 pm
< a min read
      

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer scored 17 of his 20 points after halftime and East Tennessee State topped Middle Tennessee 57-43 at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday, giving coach Jason Shay his first victory as a head coach.

The Buccaneers (1-2) led 24-22 at the break, but broke way in the second half with Brewer shooting 6-for-12 down the stretch with three 3-pointers and two steals. East Tennessee State scored 25 points off of 25 Middle Tennessee turnovers.

DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders (0-2).

Shay has spent the last five seasons as Buccaneers assistant coach before being promoted in May.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need