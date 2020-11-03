On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Broncos GM Elway, team president Ellis positive for COVID-19

By ARNIE STAPLETON
November 3, 2020 12:51 pm
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say that general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league’s COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow, in addition to others in the building who have also been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The Broncos said both Elway and Ellis are feeling well and will continue to work from home in self-isolation while their health is monitored.

The team said Ellis, who missed a Broncos home game for the first time in 26 years Sunday after feeling ill, was informed Tuesday morning of his positive test.

Elway felt minor symptoms Monday and left his office to work at home. He, too, was informed Tuesday morning of his positive test.

The Broncos (3-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) on Sunday.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

