Browns’ Garrett not expected to miss time with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns defensive star Myles Garrett didn’t suffer any structural knee damage and is not expected to miss any games, a huge for relief for a Cleveland team hoping to make the playoffs.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the team “dodged a bullet” after an MRI revealed that Garrett wasn’t seriously hurt.

Garrett will have two weeks to get healthy as the Browns (5-3) have a bye this Sunday before hosting the Houston Texans on Nov. 15. Stefanski expects Garrett to be ready for the Texans.

Tied for the league lead with nine sacks, Garrett hurt his knee early in Sunday’s 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Garrett got blocked low on his leg by a Raiders lineman on the first play from scrimmage.

He briefly left the game and was examined in the medical tent on Cleveland’s sideline before returning to action. Garrett was used sparingly the rest of the way by the Browns and was on the field for 32 snaps.

Although he came close to recording another strip sack, Garrett wasn’t as disruptive as usual and didn’t get a sack for the first time in seven games.

Garrett missed practice time last week with an unrelated ankle injury. He also revealed after Sunday’s game that he received a numbing injection in his right hand before the game. Garrett has been dealing with a wrist injury since training camp.

The Browns signed the 2017 No. 1 overall pick to a five-year, $125 million contract extension before the season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.