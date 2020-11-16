Browns place Janovich on COVID list after he played in game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, a day after he played 26 snaps in a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.

The team was notified of Janovich’s positive coronavirus test in the morning and immediately closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, to conduct contact tracing. Players held their meetings virtually and coach Kevin Stefanski held his Zoom call with the media from home.

Janovich, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, was on the field for 15 offensive plays and 11 on special teams in Sunday’s game.

It’s the second time in four days the Browns had to implement those protocol measures after offensive lineman Chris Hubbard tested positive on Friday and went on the COVID-19 list.

“That is the world we live in right now, and we are ready to do whatever is necessary to keep everybody safe, first and foremost — keep our coaches, players and staff safe,” Stefanski said. “That is really where our mentality is. While doing that, we still have to prepare and get ready to play.”

The Browns (6-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

Cleveland had avoided any issues with the virus until last week when the team put quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 list after he had close contact with an unidentified infected staffer. Mayfield missed one on-field practice before returning Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said dealing with the virus has become part of every player’s daily routine.

“You can’t complain about it. You can’t cry about it, you have to just handle your business,” he said. “You are going to have to be flexible. You are going to have to do things that you normally would not have to do. And once again, this is shared responsibility.

“It is going to take an entire team in order to get it done. COVID is very serious, it is was something that we take very seriously.”

