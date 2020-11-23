On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bruins sign DeBrusk to 2-year deal, annual cap hit $3.675M

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 5:36 pm
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $3.675 million.

The 2015 first-round draft choice had 19 goals and 16 assists last season. Since joining the Bruins in 2017, the 24-year-old DeBrusk is fourth on the team with 62 goals and sixth with 120 points.

He was a restricted free agent.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

