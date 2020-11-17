Trending:
Bucks hire Dunlap, Oppenheimer as assistant coaches

By The Associated Press
November 17, 2020 6:29 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has added former Charlotte Bobcats and Loyola Marymount coach Mike Dunlap along with Josh Oppenheimer as assistants.

Dunlap coached Loyola Marymount for the last six seasons and posted an 81-108 record. Loyola Marymount athletic director Craig Pintens announced in March that the school and Dunlap had agreed to part ways.

Dunlap coached the Bobcats from 2012-13 and worked as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets from 2006-08. He also coached Metropolitan State to Division II national titles in 2000 and 2002. He worked as a college assistant at Arizona, Oregon and St. John’s, where he briefly served as an interim head coach.

Oppenheimer previously was a Bucks assistant from 2013-16. He also has worked as an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets (2016-17) and Brooklyn Nets (2017-18).

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

