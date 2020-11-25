Trending:
Butler 66, W. Michigan 62

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 8:10 pm
W. MICHIGAN (0-0)

Lee 3-10 0-0 6, Wright 4-9 0-3 8, Artis White 5-8 4-4 17, Boyer-Richard 0-1 0-0 0, Whitens 1-2 1-1 3, Cruz 5-7 2-2 14, Emilien 4-8 0-0 11, Freeman 1-2 0-0 3, Barrs 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 7-10 62.

BUTLER (0-0)

Golden 2-8 2-2 6, Nze 4-9 0-2 9, Bolden 6-15 1-2 15, Tate 2-6 0-1 4, Thompson 6-9 8-11 21, Harris 2-6 3-4 7, Coles 1-2 1-2 4, Mulloy 0-1 0-0 0, Hastings 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-24 66.

Halftime_Butler 32-26. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 9-18 (Artis White 3-4, Emilien 3-7, Cruz 2-3, Freeman 1-1, Boyer-Richard 0-1, Lee 0-2), Butler 5-20 (Bolden 2-7, Coles 1-1, Nze 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Hastings 0-1, Golden 0-3, Harris 0-3, Tate 0-3). Rebounds_W. Michigan 33 (Lee, Artis White, Emilien 7), Butler 31 (Bolden 9). Assists_W. Michigan 13 (Artis White 5), Butler 7 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 19, Butler 14. A_1,500 (9,100).

