On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BYU plays host to UNO

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
< a min read
      

New Orleans (0-0) vs. Brigham Young (1-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Brigham Young in an early season matchup. Brigham Young is coming off a 108-59 win at home against Westminster (UT) on Wednesday. New Orleans went 9-21 last year and finished 11th in the Southland.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.4 points per game last season. The Cougars offense put up 76.4 points per contest en route to a 10-4 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. New Orleans went 0-6 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need