BYU, USC meet in Legends Classic

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
Southern California (2-0) vs. Brigham Young (3-0)

Legends Classic , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California is taking on Brigham Young in the Legends Classic. Brigham Young earned an 82-60 win over Utah Valley in its most recent game, while Southern California won 76-62 against Montana in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern California’s Evan Mobley, Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah White have collectively scored 43 percent of all Trojans points this season.ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Barcello has connected on 73.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young as a team has made 13 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

