C. Michigan squares up against FIU

Central Michigan (0-1) vs. Florida International (2-0)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International goes up against Central Michigan in an early season matchup. Central Michigan fell 74-72 at Illinois-Chicago on Saturday. Florida International is coming off an 82-75 home win over Flagler on Friday.

STEPPING UP: .CLUTCH CALEB: Caleb Huffman has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 71.9 points per game last season. The Panthers offense put up 77.5 points per contest en route to a 6-4 record against non-CUSA competition. Central Michigan went 4-6 against non-conference teams last season.

