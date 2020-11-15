On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charges

By TOM WITHERS
November 15, 2020 1:21 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers said they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons possession.

Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his arrest.

In a statement, the Cavaliers said: “We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”

The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavs, whose year included a coaching change after the All-Star break before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.

Cleveland selected him with the No. 30 overall pick.

