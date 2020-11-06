On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Celta held 1-1 at Elche in Spanish league; 1 win in 9 rounds

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 5:11 pm
ELCHE, Spain (AP) — Celta Vigo was held at Elche to 1-1 as its struggles in the Spanish league worsened on Friday.

Fidel Chaves put Elche ahead in the fourth minute from the penalty spot after Celta defender Hugo Mallo handled the ball in the area. The error came in Mallo’s first game in a month since recovering from injury.

Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badía made two saves to deny Brais Méndez before Santi Mina equalized with a strike when Iago Aspas set him up outside the box in the 41st.

Aspas twice went close to getting the winner in the second half, but Celta remained with just one win in nine rounds and pressure building on coach Óscar García to turn things around.

Celta can fall into the relegation zone if Levante or Huesca win this weekend.

Elche has lost only twice in seven matches since returning to the league. It is in ninth place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

