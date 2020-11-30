Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Chattanooga 62, Tennessee Tech 54

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 9:31 pm
< a min read
      

CHATTANOOGA (2-0)

Ayeni 1-5 2-2 4, Kenic 2-11 7-9 11, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 3, Jean-Baptiste 5-19 1-2 12, Mal.Smith 4-11 7-7 15, Walker 2-4 2-2 7, Doomes 4-8 0-0 8, Tikhonenko 0-3 0-0 0, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-65 19-22 62.

TENNESSEE TECH (0-2)

Goldman 5-12 0-2 11, Harvell 4-9 0-0 8, White 3-9 0-2 7, Davidson 4-10 4-4 12, Mav.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Quest 1-5 3-5 5, Sylla 2-4 0-0 4, Hopkins 2-2 0-2 4, Peter 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 7-15 54.

Halftime_Tennessee Tech 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 3-21 (Caldwell 1-1, Walker 1-2, Jean-Baptiste 1-9, Doomes 0-1, Mal.Smith 0-2, Tikhonenko 0-2, Kenic 0-4), Tennessee Tech 3-15 (Peter 1-1, White 1-4, Goldman 1-5, Harvell 0-2, Davidson 0-3). Rebounds_Chattanooga 37 (Mal.Smith 14), Tennessee Tech 39 (Davidson 10). Assists_Chattanooga 4 (Jean-Baptiste, Mal.Smith 2), Tennessee Tech 11 (Davidson 6). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 15, Tennessee Tech 18. A_644 (9,280).

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor