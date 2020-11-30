Chattanooga 62, Tennessee Tech 54

CHATTANOOGA (2-0)
Ayeni 1-5 2-2 4, Kenic 2-11 7-9 11, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 3, Jean-Baptiste 5-19 1-2 12, Mal.Smith 4-11 7-7 15, Walker 2-4 2-2 7, Doomes 4-8 0-0 8, Tikhonenko 0-3 0-0 0, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-65 19-22 62.
TENNESSEE TECH (0-2)
Goldman 5-12 0-2 11, Harvell 4-9 0-0 8, White 3-9 0-2 7, Davidson 4-10 4-4 12, Mav.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Quest 1-5 3-5 5, Sylla 2-4 0-0 4, Hopkins 2-2 0-2 4, Peter 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 7-15 54.
Halftime_Tennessee Tech 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 3-21 (Caldwell 1-1, Walker 1-2, Jean-Baptiste 1-9, Doomes 0-1, Mal.Smith 0-2, Tikhonenko 0-2, Kenic 0-4), Tennessee Tech 3-15 (Peter 1-1, White 1-4, Goldman 1-5, Harvell 0-2, Davidson 0-3). Rebounds_Chattanooga 37 (Mal.Smith 14), Tennessee Tech 39 (Davidson 10). Assists_Chattanooga 4 (Jean-Baptiste, Mal.Smith 2), Tennessee Tech 11 (Davidson 6). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 15, Tennessee Tech 18. A_644 (9,280).
