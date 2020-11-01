Trending:
Cincinnati 31, Tennessee 20

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 4:17 pm
< a min read
      
Tennessee 0 7 0 13 20
Cincinnati 3 14 0 14 31

First Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 33, 9:48.

Second Quarter

Cin_Perine 1 run (Bullock kick), 10:26.

Ten_Henry 3 run (Gostkowski kick), 6:04.

Cin_Bernard 12 run (Bullock kick), :32.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Boyd 7 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 13:55.

Ten_A.Brown 9 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 11:20.

Cin_Bernard 6 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 7:30.

Ten_C.Davis 12 pass from Tannehill (return failed), 5:56.

A_9,712.

___

Ten Cin
First downs 27 27
Total Net Yards 441 367
Rushes-yards 29-218 32-118
Passing 223 249
Punt Returns 1-3 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-30 4-97
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-1 26-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 0-0
Punts 2-36.0 3-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-68 7-45
Time of Possession 24:03 35:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 18-112, McNichols 4-49, Foreman 5-37, Tannehill 2-20. Cincinnati, Bernard 15-62, Perine 10-32, Boyd 2-9, Burrow 3-9, Higgins 2-6.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 18-30-1-233. Cincinnati, Burrow 26-37-0-249.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, C.Davis 8-128, A.Brown 4-24, Firkser 2-36, J.Smith 2-29, Raymond 1-11, Blasingame 1-5. Cincinnati, Tate 7-65, Higgins 6-78, Boyd 6-67, Bernard 3-16, Green 2-19, Carter 1-2, Perine 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Gostkowski 53.

