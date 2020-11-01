Cincinnati 31, Tennessee 20

|Tennessee
|0
|7
|0
|13
|—
|20
|Cincinnati
|3
|14
|0
|14
|—
|31
First Quarter
Cin_FG Bullock 33, 9:48.
Second Quarter
Cin_Perine 1 run (Bullock kick), 10:26.
Ten_Henry 3 run (Gostkowski kick), 6:04.
Cin_Bernard 12 run (Bullock kick), :32.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Boyd 7 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 13:55.
Ten_A.Brown 9 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 11:20.
Cin_Bernard 6 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 7:30.
Ten_C.Davis 12 pass from Tannehill (return failed), 5:56.
A_9,712.
|Ten
|Cin
|First downs
|27
|27
|Total Net Yards
|441
|367
|Rushes-yards
|29-218
|32-118
|Passing
|223
|249
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-30
|4-97
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-30-1
|26-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|0-0
|Punts
|2-36.0
|3-43.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-68
|7-45
|Time of Possession
|24:03
|35:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 18-112, McNichols 4-49, Foreman 5-37, Tannehill 2-20. Cincinnati, Bernard 15-62, Perine 10-32, Boyd 2-9, Burrow 3-9, Higgins 2-6.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 18-30-1-233. Cincinnati, Burrow 26-37-0-249.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, C.Davis 8-128, A.Brown 4-24, Firkser 2-36, J.Smith 2-29, Raymond 1-11, Blasingame 1-5. Cincinnati, Tate 7-65, Higgins 6-78, Boyd 6-67, Bernard 3-16, Green 2-19, Carter 1-2, Perine 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Gostkowski 53.
