On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Clemson 80, Charlotte 73

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 5:00 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON (3-0)

Robinson 2-6 2-2 6, Bennett 6-9 0-0 12, Elliott 3-7 2-4 8, Spray 4-11 4-4 15, Washington 11-17 5-11 27, Cherry 0-0 1-2 1, Hank 2-2 0-0 4, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Meertens 1-4 2-2 4, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Hipp 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-60 16-25 80

CHARLOTTE (0-2)

McCullough 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 5-9 0-0 10, Busick 5-8 2-2 15, Jett-Wilson 7-15 3-4 17, McMillian 2-8 4-6 8, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Konek 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 2-4 2-2 7, Linney 4-13 2-2 12, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 13-16 73

Clemson 19 17 23 21 80
Charlotte 24 12 20 17 73

3-Point Goals_Clemson 4-15 (Robinson 0-2, Spray 3-8, Meertens 0-2, Hipp 1-3), Charlotte 6-20 (Busick 3-4, Jett-Wilson 0-3, McMillian 0-3, Davis 0-1, Konek 0-1, Lawrence 1-2, Linney 2-6). Assists_Clemson 14 (Washington 6), Charlotte 10 (McMillian 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 38 (Bennett 3-8), Charlotte 34 (Jett-Wilson 3-8). Total Fouls_Clemson 18, Charlotte 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_17.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need