Clemson 80, Charlotte 73

CLEMSON (3-0)
Robinson 2-6 2-2 6, Bennett 6-9 0-0 12, Elliott 3-7 2-4 8, Spray 4-11 4-4 15, Washington 11-17 5-11 27, Cherry 0-0 1-2 1, Hank 2-2 0-0 4, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Meertens 1-4 2-2 4, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Hipp 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-60 16-25 80
CHARLOTTE (0-2)
McCullough 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 5-9 0-0 10, Busick 5-8 2-2 15, Jett-Wilson 7-15 3-4 17, McMillian 2-8 4-6 8, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Konek 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 2-4 2-2 7, Linney 4-13 2-2 12, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 13-16 73
|Clemson
|19
|17
|23
|21
|—
|80
|Charlotte
|24
|12
|20
|17
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Clemson 4-15 (Robinson 0-2, Spray 3-8, Meertens 0-2, Hipp 1-3), Charlotte 6-20 (Busick 3-4, Jett-Wilson 0-3, McMillian 0-3, Davis 0-1, Konek 0-1, Lawrence 1-2, Linney 2-6). Assists_Clemson 14 (Washington 6), Charlotte 10 (McMillian 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 38 (Bennett 3-8), Charlotte 34 (Jett-Wilson 3-8). Total Fouls_Clemson 18, Charlotte 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_17.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments