On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Clemson, Purdue meet in Melbourne

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Purdue (1-0) vs. Clemson (1-0)

, Titan Field House, Melbourne, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue and Clemson are set to square off in a postseason game in Melbourne. Clemson earned a 53-42 win over Mississippi State in its most recent game, while Purdue won 77-64 against Liberty in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Purdue went 7-4 against schools outside its conference, while Clemson went 6-4 in such games.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need