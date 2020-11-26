Clemson, Purdue meet in Melbourne

Purdue (1-0) vs. Clemson (1-0)

, Titan Field House, Melbourne, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue and Clemson are set to square off in a postseason game in Melbourne. Clemson earned a 53-42 win over Mississippi State in its most recent game, while Purdue won 77-64 against Liberty in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Purdue went 7-4 against schools outside its conference, while Clemson went 6-4 in such games.

