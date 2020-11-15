On Air: Federal News Network program
Cleveland 10, Houston 7

By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 4:19 pm
Houston 0 0 0 7 7
Cleveland 3 0 0 7 10

First Quarter

Cle_FG Parkey 41, 8:27.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Chubb 9 run (Parkey kick), 13:32.

Hou_Brown 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 4:59.

A_10,613.

___

Hou Cle
First downs 16 20
Total Net Yards 243 356
Rushes-yards 22-90 41-231
Passing 153 125
Punt Returns 2-22 2-11
Kickoff Returns 2-39 1-1
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-30-0 12-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 1-7
Punts 4-48.5 4-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-49 6-63
Time of Possession 26:40 33:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, D.Johnson 14-54, Watson 8-36. Cleveland, Chubb 19-126, Hunt 19-104, Mayfield 3-1.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 20-30-0-163. Cleveland, Mayfield 12-20-0-132.

RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 6-39, Fuller 5-38, Cobb 3-41, Brown 2-21, Fells 1-15, Stills 1-6, Akins 1-5, Prosise 1-(minus 2). Cleveland, Higgins 3-48, Landry 3-29, Hunt 3-28, Peoples-Jones 2-16, Hooper 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 46.

