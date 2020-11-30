Trending:
Coburn leads Hofstra over Fairleigh Dickinson 73-58

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 9:32 pm
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn had 21 points as Hofstra topped Fairleigh Dickinson 73-58 on Monday night.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and nine rebounds for Hofstra (1-1). Kvonn Cramer added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Omar Silverio had 10 points. Jalen Ray, who scored 22 in the opener, had six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for the Knights (0-3). Brandon Rush added 16 points and Joe Munden Jr. had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

