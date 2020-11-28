Trending:
Coll. of Charleston 99, Limestone 59

By The Associated Press
November 28, 2020 4:00 pm
< a min read
      

LIMESTONE (0-2)

Edoka 0-4 0-0 0, Gahlert 1-2 0-0 3, Dada 3-8 2-2 10, McGowan 1-10 0-1 3, Owens 5-10 4-7 15, Hinkle 5-6 1-2 11, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Martin 3-6 0-0 8, Baldinelli 1-3 0-0 2, Maples 0-1 0-0 0, Laird 1-1 1-2 4, Snipes 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-54 11-18 59.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (1-1)

Edwards 3-4 0-0 6, Epps 1-5 0-0 2, Smart 2-4 0-0 4, Jasper 8-14 0-0 21, Willis 5-6 5-5 16, Tucker 2-6 5-10 9, Copeland 7-10 3-3 18, King 6-9 3-5 15, Houston 2-4 0-0 4, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Ndiaye 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 38-67 16-23 99.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 46-21. 3-Point Goals_Limestone 8-26 (Martin 2-3, Dada 2-6, Gahlert 1-1, Laird 1-1, McGowan 1-5, Owens 1-5, Baldinelli 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Maples 0-1, Edoka 0-2), Coll. of Charleston 7-21 (Jasper 5-9, Copeland 1-1, Willis 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Harvey 0-1, King 0-1, Epps 0-2, Houston 0-2, Tucker 0-2). Fouled Out_Martin, Houston. Rebounds_Limestone 20 (Edoka, Gahlert, McGowan, Owens, Harris 3), Coll. of Charleston 41 (Copeland 9). Assists_Limestone 12 (Jackson 3), Coll. of Charleston 14 (Tucker 3). Total Fouls_Limestone 19, Coll. of Charleston 22. A_1,439 (5,100).

