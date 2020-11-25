Wednesday, Nov. 25
EAST
Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67
Navy 78, George Washington 71
New Hampshire 93, Keene State 54
Providence 97, Fairfield 56
Virginia 89, Towson 54
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61
Chattanooga 99, Lander 63
Furman 95, Tusculum 62
Georgia Southern 97, Florida National 65
James Madison 89, Limestone 55
Kennesaw St. 87, Carver 40
Mercer 79, North Georgia 48
Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55
South Florida 94, Florida College 84
Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72
The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64
UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50
UALR 71, Prairie View 66
Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62
MIDWEST
Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66
Bradley 61, Toledo 59
Drake 80, Kansas St. 70
Illinois 122, NC A&T 60
Iowa 97, NC Central 67
Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67
Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55
Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48
Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67
UMKC 105, Culver-Stockton 35
Xavier 101, Oakland 49
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47
Houston 89, Lamar 45
FAR WEST
Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56
___
