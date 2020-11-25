On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 6:01 pm
Wednesday, Nov. 25

EAST

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

Navy 78, George Washington 71

New Hampshire 93, Keene State 54

Providence 97, Fairfield 56

Virginia 89, Towson 54

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61

Chattanooga 99, Lander 63

Furman 95, Tusculum 62

Georgia Southern 97, Florida National 65

James Madison 89, Limestone 55

Kennesaw St. 87, Carver 40

Mercer 79, North Georgia 48

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

South Florida 94, Florida College 84

Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72

The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64

UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50

UALR 71, Prairie View 66

Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Drake 80, Kansas St. 70

Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

Iowa 97, NC Central 67

Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67

Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55

Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48

Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67

UMKC 105, Culver-Stockton 35

Xavier 101, Oakland 49

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47

Houston 89, Lamar 45

FAR WEST

Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

___

