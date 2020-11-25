On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:29 pm
Wednesday, Nov. 25

EAST

Georgetown 70, UMBC 62

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

Navy 78, George Washington 71

New Hampshire 93, Keene St. 54

Providence 97, Fairfield 56

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47

Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61

Austin Peay 72, Omaha 66

Chattanooga 99, Lander 63

Furman 95, Tusculum 62

Georgia Southern 97, Florida National 65

James Madison 89, Limestone 55

Kennesaw St. 87, Carver 40

Louisville 79, Evansville 44

Mercer 79, North Georgia 48

South Florida 94, Florida College 84

Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72

The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64

UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50

Virginia 89, Towson 54

Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Drake 80, Kansas St. 70

Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

Iowa 97, NC Central 67

Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67

Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82

Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55

Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48

Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67

Xavier 101, Oakland 49

SOUTHWEST

Houston 89, Lamar 45

Oklahoma St. 75, Texas-Arlington 68

UALR 71, Prairie View 66

FAR WEST

Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 56

UMKC 105, Culver 35

___

