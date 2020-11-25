Wednesday, Nov. 25
EAST
Georgetown 70, UMBC 62
Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67
Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55
Navy 78, George Washington 71
New Hampshire 93, Keene St. 54
Providence 97, Fairfield 56
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47
Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61
Austin Peay 72, Omaha 66
Chattanooga 99, Lander 63
Furman 95, Tusculum 62
Georgia Southern 97, Florida National 65
James Madison 89, Limestone 55
Kennesaw St. 87, Carver 40
Louisville 79, Evansville 44
Mercer 79, North Georgia 48
South Florida 94, Florida College 84
Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72
The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64
UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50
Virginia 89, Towson 54
Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62
MIDWEST
Bradley 61, Toledo 59
Drake 80, Kansas St. 70
Illinois 122, NC A&T 60
Iowa 97, NC Central 67
Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67
Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82
Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55
Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48
Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67
Xavier 101, Oakland 49
SOUTHWEST
Houston 89, Lamar 45
Oklahoma St. 75, Texas-Arlington 68
UALR 71, Prairie View 66
FAR WEST
Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 56
UMKC 105, Culver 35
