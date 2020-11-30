On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 6:01 pm
< a min read
      

Monday, Nov. 30

EAST

Indiana 79, Providence 58

SOUTH

Jacksonville St. 85, Mobile 66

Texas 78, Davidson 76

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

W. Carolina 96, Piedmont 58

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor