Colorado 2, Houston 1

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 8:59 pm
Colorado 0 2 2
Houston 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Colorado, Namli, 2, 61st minute; 2, Houston, Manotas, 3, 69th; 3, Colorado, Rubio, 3 (Bassett), 90th+3.

Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin; Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Figueroa, Houston, 42nd; Ceren, Houston, 57th; Cabrera, Houston, 59th; Abubakar, Colorado, 90th+1.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Ian Anderson, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.

A_2,327.

___

Lineups

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Jeremy Kelly (Keegan Rosenberry, 81st), Auston Trusty, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta (Jack Price, 46th), Cole Bassett; Braian Galvan (Nicolas Benezet, 66th), Jonathan Lewis (Diego Rubio, 66th), Nicolas Mezquida (Younes Namli, 46th), Andre Shinyashiki.

Houston_Marko Maric; Victor Cabrera (Alejandro Fuenmayor, 66th), Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Memo Rodriguez (Marcelo Palomino, 85th), Matias Vera (Boniek Garcia, 69th); Ariel Lassiter (Sam Junqua, 85th), Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero (Niko Hansen, 40th).

