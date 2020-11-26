On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Colorado plays Kansas State

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Colorado (1-0) vs. Kansas State (0-1)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State goes up against Colorado in an early season matchup. Colorado won easily 84-61 over South Dakota in its last outing. Kansas State lost 80-70 loss at home to Drake in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Colorado went 10-2 against programs outside its conference, while Kansas State went 7-6 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

