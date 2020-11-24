Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Cowboys special teams player Gifford suspended 2 games

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 7:29 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys backup linebacker and special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

While Gifford has played only one defensive snap this season, he has played 121 snaps on special teams with three tackles in the six games he has played for the Cowboys (3-7).

Gifford will miss games the next two Thursdays, the Thanksgiving Day game at home against Washington, and then a week later at Baltimore. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Friday, Dec. 4, following the game against the Ravens.

An undrafted player out of Nebraska, Gifford played in six games for the Cowboys last season, all on special teams. He had six tackles in those games.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm