On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

CSU plays EKU

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Charleston Southern (0-1) vs. Eastern Kentucky (1-0)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Eastern Kentucky in an early season matchup. Charleston Southern came up short in a 95-61 game to North Carolina State in its last outing. Eastern Kentucky is coming off an 80-67 win in Raleigh over North Florida in its most recent game.

LAST MEETING: Charleston Southern earned a 7-point victory over Eastern Kentucky when these two teams met last season.

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern went 4-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Buccaneers gave up 74.2 points per game while scoring 58.1 per matchup. Eastern Kentucky went 1-10 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and allowing 81.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need