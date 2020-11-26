On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Culver powers No. 15 West Virginia past VCU in Sioux Falls

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 5:17 pm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Derek Culver had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 15 West Virginia beat VCU 78-66 on Thursday in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic semifinals.

West Virginia (2-0) will face Western Kentucky in the final Friday.

Culver rebounded from a seven-point game Wednesday night in the Mountaineers’ opening victory over South Dakota State, finishing two shy of his career high. He was 8 of 14 from the field.

Sean McNeil added 16 points, and Oscar Tshiebwe had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Nah’Shon Hyland led the Rams (1-1) with 13 points.

West Virginia led 13-0, with VCU scoring its first basket midway through the half on a goaltending call. After the Rams cut it to three early in the second half, the Mountaineers opened a 16-point lead.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia’s length on the inside was again a factor. The Mountaineers had 23 offensive rebounds and scored 25 second-half points. They had 17 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points in their opener over South Dakota State.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Vs. Western Kentucky on Friday.

VCU: Vs Utah State-South Dakota State loser on Friday night.

