Cy Young Unanimous Winners

Shane Biebrer, Cleveland, 2020
Justin Verlander, Detroit, 2011
Johan Santana, Minnesota, 2006
Johan Santana, Minnesota, 2004
Pedro Martinez, Boston, 2000
Pedro Martinez, Boston, 1999
Roger Clemens, Toronto, 1998
Roger Clemens, Boston, 1986
Ron Guidry, New York, 1978
Denny McLain, Detroit, 1968
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2014
Roy Halladay, Philadelphia, 2010
Jake Peavy, San Diego, 2007
Randy Johnson, Arizona, 2002
Greg Maddux, Atlanta, 1995
Greg Maddux, Atlanta, 1994
Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles, 1988
Dwight Gooden, New York Mets, 1985
Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago, 1984
Steve Carlton, Philadelphia, 1972
Bob Gibson, St. Louis, 1968
Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles, 1966
Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles, 1965
Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles, 1963
