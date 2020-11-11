Trending:
Cy Young Unanimous Winners

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020
< a min read
      
American League

Shane Biebrer, Cleveland, 2020

Justin Verlander, Detroit, 2011

Johan Santana, Minnesota, 2006

Johan Santana, Minnesota, 2004

Pedro Martinez, Boston, 2000

Pedro Martinez, Boston, 1999

Roger Clemens, Toronto, 1998

Roger Clemens, Boston, 1986

Ron Guidry, New York, 1978

Denny McLain, Detroit, 1968

National League

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2014

Roy Halladay, Philadelphia, 2010

Jake Peavy, San Diego, 2007

Randy Johnson, Arizona, 2002

Greg Maddux, Atlanta, 1995

Greg Maddux, Atlanta, 1994

Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles, 1988

Dwight Gooden, New York Mets, 1985

Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago, 1984

Steve Carlton, Philadelphia, 1972

Bob Gibson, St. Louis, 1968

Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles, 1966

Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles, 1965

Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles, 1963

