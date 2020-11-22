Dallas 31, Minnesota 28

|Dallas
|6
|10
|0
|15
|—
|31
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|7
|14
|—
|28
First Quarter
Dal_Elliott 6 pass from Dalton (kick blocked), 9:26.
Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 2:11.
Second Quarter
Dal_Lamb 4 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 4:55.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 19, :02.
Third Quarter
Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:50.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Thielen 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:57.
Dal_Pollard 42 run (Lamb run), 12:02.
Min_Jefferson 39 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:37.
Dal_Schultz 2 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 1:37.
A_0.
___
|
|Dal
|Min
|First downs
|24
|24
|Total Net Yards
|376
|430
|Rushes-yards
|31-180
|29-125
|Passing
|196
|305
|Punt Returns
|3-48
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-1
|22-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-9
|Punts
|3-47.3
|3-51.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|8-80
|Time of Possession
|28:11
|31:49
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 21-103, Pollard 5-60, Lamb 2-12, Dalton 3-5. Minnesota, Cook 27-115, Mattison 1-6, Cousins 1-4.
PASSING_Dallas, Dalton 22-32-1-203. Minnesota, Cousins 22-30-0-314.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 6-81, Lamb 4-34, Schultz 4-25, Gallup 2-29, Elliott 2-11, Bell 1-13, C.Wilson 1-7, N.Brown 1-6, Dalton 1-(minus 3). Minnesota, Thielen 8-123, Cook 5-45, Jefferson 3-86, Rudolph 3-28, I.Smith 2-23, O.Johnson 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
