Dallas 31, Minnesota 28

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 7:35 pm
Dallas 6 10 0 15 31
Minnesota 7 0 7 14 28

First Quarter

Dal_Elliott 6 pass from Dalton (kick blocked), 9:26.

Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 2:11.

Second Quarter

Dal_Lamb 4 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 4:55.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 19, :02.

Third Quarter

Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:50.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Thielen 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:57.

Dal_Pollard 42 run (Lamb run), 12:02.

Min_Jefferson 39 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:37.

Dal_Schultz 2 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 1:37.

A_0.

___

Dal Min
First downs 24 24
Total Net Yards 376 430
Rushes-yards 31-180 29-125
Passing 196 305
Punt Returns 3-48 1-3
Kickoff Returns 1-16 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-1 22-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-9
Punts 3-47.3 3-51.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 4-30 8-80
Time of Possession 28:11 31:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 21-103, Pollard 5-60, Lamb 2-12, Dalton 3-5. Minnesota, Cook 27-115, Mattison 1-6, Cousins 1-4.

PASSING_Dallas, Dalton 22-32-1-203. Minnesota, Cousins 22-30-0-314.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 6-81, Lamb 4-34, Schultz 4-25, Gallup 2-29, Elliott 2-11, Bell 1-13, C.Wilson 1-7, N.Brown 1-6, Dalton 1-(minus 3). Minnesota, Thielen 8-123, Cook 5-45, Jefferson 3-86, Rudolph 3-28, I.Smith 2-23, O.Johnson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

