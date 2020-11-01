Trending:
Daryl Dike scores again, Orlando City beats Impact 1-0

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 9:46 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Dike scored for the third consecutive game and Orlando City beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Sunday night at Red Bull Arena.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dike ran on to a perfectly played through ball from Mauricio Pereyra and rolled in a one-touch shot from the center of the area in the 39th minute. The 20-year-old rookie scored his seventh goal of the season.

Orlando City (10-3-8) has won back-to-back games after a loss to Inter Miami on Oct. 24 that snapped a 12-game unbeaten streak.

Pedro Gallese had five saves, including a diving stop in the 92nd minute, for Orlando City. He has three shutouts this season.

Montreal (7-13-2) has lost three in a row and five of six.

