Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 30

L.A. Chargers 0 14 10 6 — 30 Denver 3 0 7 21 — 31

First Quarter

Den_FG McManus 35, 10:02.

Second Quarter

LAC_Allen 9 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 1:48.

LAC_Nabers 2 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), :15.

Third Quarter

LAC_M.Williams 24 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 10:13.

LAC_FG Badgley 52, 7:33.

Den_Lindsay 55 run (McManus kick), 6:05.

Fourth Quarter

Den_Okwuegbunam 9 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 11:42.

LAC_FG Badgley 47, 7:57.

Den_Hamilton 40 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 7:30.

LAC_FG Badgley 33, 2:30.

Den_Hamler 1 pass from Lock (McManus kick), :00.

A_5,231.

LAC Den First downs 28 17 Total Net Yards 485 351 Rushes-yards 38-210 16-108 Passing 275 243 Punt Returns 3-38 1-8 Kickoff Returns 1-26 1-23 Interceptions Ret. 1-23 2-46 Comp-Att-Int 29-44-2 26-41-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-3 2-5 Punts 3-39.0 6-54.2 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-67 8-70 Time of Possession 35:53 24:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Jackson 17-89, Pope 10-67, Kelley 7-32, Herbert 3-21, Williams 1-1. Denver, Lindsay 6-83, Gordon 8-26, Lock 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 29-43-2-278, Allen 0-1-0-0. Denver, Lock 26-41-1-248.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 9-67, Williams 5-99, Pope 5-28, Henry 4-33, Jackson 3-53, Guyton 1-3, Nabers 1-2, Kelley 1-(minus 7). Denver, Fant 7-47, Gordon 6-21, Hamilton 4-82, Jeudy 4-73, Hamler 3-13, Okwuegbunam 1-9, Lindsay 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

