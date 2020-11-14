Dillon Gabriel leads Central Florida over Temple 38-13

Trending:
By ORLANDO
November 14, 2020 11:25 pm
Dillon Gabriel threw a pair of touchdown passes to Marlon Williams and Central Florida rolled to a 38-13 victory over Temple on Saturday night.

Gabriel was 12 of 22 for 268 yards passing without an interception. Williams had four catches for 102 yards. The duo connected on touchdowns of 23 and 21 yards in the third quarter.

Jaylon Robinson finished with four receptions for 113 yards for UCF (5-2, 4-2 American Conference). Greg McCrae had touchdown runs of 7 and 1 yard, and Otis Anderson had a 14-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

Tayvon Ruley ran 23 times for 90 yards for Temple (1-5, 1-5). Onasis Neely had a 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The Knights have won four straight against the Owls.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020

