On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Dortmund beaten at home, Bayern extends lead in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY
November 28, 2020 11:43 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund lost at home to Cologne 2-1 and Bayern Munich survived a scare at Stuttgart to open a two-point lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored again in Bayern’s 3-1 win, taking his tally to 12 in eight games and lifting the defending champions four points clear of Dortmund.

Bayern is two points ahead of Leipzig, which moved to second after beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-1.

Cologne held on in Dortmund to end its 18-game run without a win in the league. Erling Haaland and Mats Hummels missed late chances for Dortmund.

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

Max Kruse’s brilliant strike from distance rescued a 3-3 draw for Union Berlin against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kruse’s penalty put Union two goals up after just six minutes, but the home side failed to take further chances and Frankfurt fought its way back.

Augsburg drew with Freiburg 1-1.

Borussia Mönchengladbach was hosting Schalke later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need