Duke 94, Longwood 64

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:22 pm
LONGWOOD (0-1)

Akila Smith 8-12 1-2 17, Leroy 3-8 0-0 6, McMakin 9-26 1-3 24, Shipp 3-13 2-4 8, Tra’dayja Smith 1-11 2-2 5, Reljic 0-0 0-0 0, Boothe 0-1 0-0 0, Odell 2-6 0-0 4, Vennema 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-77 6-11 64

DUKE (1-0)

Akinbode-James 5-8 5-6 15, Williams 6-8 0-0 12, Goodchild 6-17 3-3 16, Patrick 9-13 1-2 21, de Jesus 5-9 2-4 13, Claude 3-5 1-1 7, Nwoke 1-2 2-2 4, Anastasieska 3-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-66 14-18 94

Longwood 10 19 21 14 64
Duke 23 21 30 20 94

3-Point Goals_Longwood 6-26 (Leroy 0-1, McMakin 5-13, Shipp 0-7, Smith 1-3, Odell 0-2), Duke 4-12 (Goodchild 1-6, Patrick 2-2, de Jesus 1-2, Claude 0-1, Anastasieska 0-1). Assists_Longwood 6 (Smith 3), Duke 19 (Williams 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Longwood 29 (Odell 4-4), Duke 53 (Akinbode-James 5-16). Total Fouls_Longwood 17, Duke 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

