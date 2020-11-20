Trending:
Dukurs, Flock win opening skeleton World Cup races

By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 12:08 pm
SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Janine Flock of Austria opened the World Cup skeleton schedule with victories on Friday, the first day of the international sliding competition season.

Dukurs, the reigning men’s overall World Cup winner, got the 55th victory of his career. Flock, a past women’s overall World Cup champion, earned her seventh career victory.

Germany had two sliders tie for second in the men’s race, with Felix Kisinger and Alexander Gassner both finishing 0.79 seconds behind Dukurs’ two-run winning time of 1 minute, 40.44 seconds.

Flock won the women’s race in 1:43.85. Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands finished second in the women’s race, the best finish of her World Cup career, though was nearly a full second behind Flock. Endija Terauda of Latvia was third, medaling in her World Cup debut race.

No athletes from the U.S. or Canada are on the World Cup skeleton circuit to begin the season while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions. The earliest any North American sliders are expected to join the World Cup circuit is January.

