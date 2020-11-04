Trending:
Eleby, Eskridge help Western Michigan beat Akron 58-13

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 9:57 pm
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Eleby passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns, including two to D’Wayne Eskridge, and Western Michigan cruised to a 58-13 win over Akron on Wednesday night in the season, and Mid-American Conference, opener for both teams.

Eskridge had three receptions for 113 yards — including a 76-yard TD that made it 37-13 early in the third quarter — and his 45-yard kickoff return in the first quarter eventually led to his 5-yard scoring catch that gave Western Michigan the lead for good at 10-3.

Akron has lost 18 in a row since a 17-10 win over Central Michigan on October 27, 2018, leaving second-year coach Tom Arth — who went 0-12 in last season — in search of his first win with the Zips.

La’Darius Jefferson, Sean Tyler, Jaxson Kincaide and Christian Singleton each scored a rushing touchdown for WMU and Jaylen Hall scored on 68-yard catch-and-run.

Jeremiah Knight had 74 yards rushing on 11 carries for Akron.

