Eleby, onside kick help W. Michigan rally, beat Toledo 41-38

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 12:22 am
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Kaleb Eleby accounted for five touchdowns, including two in the final 45 seconds, and Western Michigan rallied from a 10-point deficit with less than 3 minutes remaining to beat Toledo 41-38 on Wednesday night.

Eleby was 20-of-29 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. Sean Tyler had 100 yards rushing on 12 carries and D’Wayne Eskridge had seven receptions for 131 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Bryant Koback’s 4-yard scoring run gave Toledo (1-1, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) a 38-28 lead with 2:54 to play. The Broncos answered with an 11-play, 70-yard drive capped by Eleby’s second TD run with 45 seconds left and then recovered the ensuing onside kick. On first-and-goal as time ticked away, Western Michigan (2-0, 2-0) faked a clock-killing spike and Eleby hit a wide-open Jaylen Hall for a 9-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 17 seconds left.

Eli Peters completed 30 of 46 for 339 yards passing and a TD for the Rockets. Koback finished with 24 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns and Isaiah Winstead added four receptions for 96 yards.

