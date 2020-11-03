On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

English soccer player Ryan Sessegnon racially abused online

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 12:06 pm
< a min read
      

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Ryan Sessegnon, on loan at German club Hoffenheim from Tottenham, has revealed that he’s been subjected to online racial abuse.

The 20-year-old left-back published a screenshot of the abuse late Monday showing a series of messages sent on Instagram including racist insults.

“The craziest thing is I’m not even surprised anymore,” wrote Sessegnon, who is Black. “Disgusting.”

The account shown as having sent the messages is no longer active on Instagram.

        Insight by AT&T: Learn how the urgency caused by the pandemic put DOT on an accelerated IT modernization path in this free webinar.

Tottenham and Hoffenheim both issued messages of support for Sessegnon, who has played for England’s under-21 team.

“Everyone at the club is with you,” Tottenham wrote on Twitter. “We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players. We are driven by inclusion and equality for all and nobody should have to endure such repulsive abuse.”

Sessegnon joined Hoffenheim this month on a season-long loan.

Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha has said that Black athletes are regularly subjected to online racial abuse.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIST scientists are researching how to accurately measure safe levels of glyphosate in oat products