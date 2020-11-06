European Tour Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Aphrodite Hills Resort
|Paphos, Cyprus
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,878; Par: 71
|Second Round for Darkness
James Morrison, England 68-63_131 -11
Johannes Veerman, United States 67-64_131 -11
David Horsey, England 67-65_132 -10
Romain Langasque, France 66-66_132 -10
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67-65_132 -10
Steven Brown, England 68-64_132 -10
Nacho Elvira, Spain 68-65_133 -9
Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-65_133 -9
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 65-68_133 -9
Alexander Levy, France 67-66_133 -9
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-66_134 -8
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 67-67_134 -8
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 70-65_135 -7
Ashun Wu, China 66-69_135 -7
Gavin Green, Malaysia 70-66_136 -6
Richard Bland, England 69-67_136 -6
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 68-68_136 -6
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 70-66_136 -6
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 68-68_136 -6
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67-69_136 -6
Matthew Jordan, England 68-68_136 -6
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 72-64_136 -6
|Projected Missed Cut
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 70-67_137 -5
Ross Fisher, England 70-67_137 -5
Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 70-67_137 -5
Ross McGowan, England 69-68_137 -5
Matthieu Pavon, France 70-67_137 -5
Jack Floydd, England 70-67_137 -5
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 68-69_137 -5
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 70-68_138 -4
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 71-67_138 -4
Li Haotong, China 71-67_138 -4
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-69_138 -4
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 66-72_138 -4
Connor Syme, Scotland 70-68_138 -4
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 70-68_138 -4
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 71-68_139 -3
Benjamin Hebert, France 68-71_139 -3
Calum Hill, Scotland 71-68_139 -3
David Howell, England 71-68_139 -3
Jack Senior, England 71-68_139 -3
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 71-68_139 -3
David Drysdale, Scotland 70-69_139 -3
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 70-69_139 -3
Matthew Southgate, Britain 71-68_139 -3
Oliver Farr, Wales 69-70_139 -3
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 69-71_140 -2
Zander Lombard, South Africa 72-68_140 -2
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 73-67_140 -2
Clement Sordet, France 70-70_140 -2
Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-69_140 -2
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 70-70_140 -2
Julian Suri, United States 71-69_140 -2
Ben Stow, England 70-70_140 -2
Mitch Waite, England 75-65_140 -2
Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-70_140 -2
Robin Roussel, France 72-69_141 -1
Carlos Pigem, Spain 70-71_141 -1
Gregory Havret, France 72-70_142 E
Oliver Wilson, England 69-73_142 E
Garrick Porteous, England 70-72_142 E
Jeff Winther, Denmark 71-71_142 E
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-73_142 E
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 71-71_142 E
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 72-70_142 E
Dale Whitnell, England 71-72_143 +1
Yikeun Chang, Korea 74-69_143 +1
Oliver Fisher, England 71-72_143 +1
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 71-72_143 +1
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 70-73_143 +1
Grant Forrest, Scotland 68-75_143 +1
Chris Wood, England 77-67_144 +2
Jacob Oakley, England 75-69_144 +2
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 75-69_144 +2
Michael Campbell, New Zealand 71-74_145 +3
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 72-73_145 +3
Paul Waring, England 73-72_145 +3
Dave Coupland, England 75-74_149 +7
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 78-72_150 +8
|Withdrew or Retired
Toby Tree, England
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain
Jason Scrivener, Australia
|Did Not Finish (Missed Cut)
Garrick Higgo, South Africa
Jordan Smith, England
Richard Mcevoy, England
Alejandro Canizares, Spain
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden
Marcus Armitage, England
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
Antoine Rozner, France
Chris Paisley, England
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
Mikko Korhonen, Finland
Adrien Saddier, France
Iain Pyman, England
|Did Not Finish First Round
SCORE THRU
Jamie Donaldson -12 15
Sami Valimaki -10 16
Callum Shinkwin -9 16
Thomas Detry -9 16
Shubhankar Sharma -9 16
Jorge Campillo -9 16
Marcus Kinhult -6 16
Joel Stalter -6 15
Kalle Samooja -6 15
Antoine Rozner -6 12
Adrian Meronk -6 11
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Jamie Donaldson -12 15
James Morrison -11 18
Johannes Veerman -11 18
David Horsey -10 18
Romain Langasque -10 18
Joost Luiten -10 18
Steven Brown -10 18
Sami Valimaki -10 16
