European Tour Joberg Open Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Randpark Golf Club
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Purse: $1.27 million
|Yardage: 7,506 Par: 72
|Third Round
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 63-67-67_197 -16
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-68-64_198 -15
Richard Bland, England 67-67-68_202 -11
Jacque Blaauw, South Africa 66-63-73_202 -11
Shaun Norris, South Africa 63-70-69_202 -11
Brandon Stone, South Africa 70-68-64_202 -11
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 64-68-71_203 -10
Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-65-70_204 -9
Steve Surry, England 67-71-66_204 -9
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 68-66-71_205 -8
Julian Suri, United States 66-68-71_205 -8
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-69-69-205 -8
Romain Wattel, France 68-68-69-205 -8
Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-68-65_205 -8
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-70-68_205 -8
Bryce Easton, South Africa 69-69-67_205 -8
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 69-70-66_205 -8
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 65-70-71_206 -7
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 69-67-70_206 -7
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-69-67_206 -7
Hennis Du Plessis, South Africa 71-70-66_207 -6
Rhys Enoch, Wales 65-69-73_207 -6
Oliver Farr, Wales 66-68-73_207 -6
Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 68-68-71_207 -6
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-68-72_207 -6
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-67-71_207 -6
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 69-71-67_207 -6
Chase Hanna, United States 69-68-70_207 -6
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-69-70_207 -6
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 68-72-68_208 -5
Richard McEvoy, England 65-75-68_208 -5
Toby Tree, England 72-68-68_208 -5
Antoine Rozner, France 69-70-69_208 -5
Jake Redman, South Africa 68-73-68_209 -4
Johannes Veerman, United States 64-71-74_209 -4
Matthew Jordan, England 69-68-72_209 -4
Matthew Spacey, South Africa 72-68-69_209 -4
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 68-72-69_209 -4
Peter Karmis, Greece 72-68-69_209 -4
Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-68-69_209 -4
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-70-70_209 -4
James Hart Du Preez, South Africa 71-67-71_209 -4
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-70-72_209 -4
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 71-70-69_210 -3
Daniel Greene, South Africa 71-69-70_210 -3
Marcus Armitage, England 69-71-70_210 -3
Hennie Otto, South Africa 69-68-73_206 -3
Marcel Siem, Germany 66-71-73_210 -3
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 69-70-71_210 -3
Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 69-72-70_211 -2
Justin Walters, South Africa 73-68-70_211 -2
Steven Brown, England 71-66-74_211 -2
Dale Whitnell, England 69-71-71_211 -2
Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-69-74_211 -2
Louis Albertse, South Africa 70-69-72_211 -2
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-71-71_212 -1
Ryan Lumsden, Scotland 69-72-71_212 -1
Yikeun Chang, Korea 69-71-72_212 -1
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-69-74_212 -1
Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 65-74-73_212 -1
MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69-72-72_213 E
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 67-74-72_213 E
Oliver Wilson, England 73-68-72_213 E
Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 70-65-78_213 E
Kieth Horne, South Africa 71-69-73_213 E
Ruan Korb, South Africa 70-70-73_213 E
Gavin Green, Malaysia 66-71-76_213 E
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-70-74_213 E
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 71-68-74_213 E
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-71-73_214 +1
Anton Haig, South Africa 69-72-73_214 +1
Pedro Figueriredo, Portugal 72-69-73_214 +1
Andre De Decker, South Africa 70-68-76_214 +1
Richard Joubert, South Africa 73-67-74_214 +1
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 68-71-75_214 +1
Jack Harrison, England 71-70-74_215 +2
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 69-72-74_215 +2
Jack Senior, England 68-73-75_216 +3
Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 65-72-79_216 +3
