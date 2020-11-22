European Tour Joberg Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sunday
|At Randpark Golf Club
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Purse: $1.27 million
|Yardage: 7,506 Par: 72
|Final Round
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-68-64-67_265
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 63-67-67-70_267
Shaun Norris, South Africa 63-70-69-66_268
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 64-68-71-68_271
Brandon Stone, South Africa 70-68-64-69_271
Steve Surry, England 67-71-66-67_271
Jacque Blaauw, South Africa 66-63-73-70_272
Richard Bland, England 67-67-68-70_272
Bryce Easton, South Africa 69-69-67-67_272
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-69-67-66_272
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-69-69-68_273
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 68-66-71-68_273
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 69-67-70-67_273
Romain Wattel, France 68-68-69-68_273
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-69-70-67_274
Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-65-70-70_274
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 69-70-66-69_274
Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-68-65-70_275
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-68-72-68_275
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-70-68-71_276
Antoine Rozner, France 69-70-69-68_276
Toby Tree, England 72-68-68-68_276
James Hart Du Preez, South Africa 71-67-71-68_277
Chase Hanna, United States 69-68-70-70_277
Matthew Jordan, England 69-68-72-68_277
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-70-72-68_277
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 69-71-67-70_277
Julian Suri, United States 66-68-71-72_277
Rhys Enoch, Wales 65-69-73-71_278
Marcus Armitage, England 69-71-70-69_279
Oliver Farr, Wales 66-68-73-72_279
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 65-70-71-73_279
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-67-71-72_279
Justin Walters, South Africa 73-68-70-68_279
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 69-70-71-70_280
Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 68-68-71-73_280
Hennis Du Plessis, South Africa 71-70-66-73_280
Peter Karmis, Greece 72-68-69-71_280
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 68-72-69-71_280
Johannes Veerman, United States 64-71-74-71_280
Dale Whitnell, England 69-71-71-69_280
Yikeun Chang, Korea 69-71-72-69_281
Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-69-74-70_281
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 71-68-74-68_281
Richard McEvoy, England 65-75-68-73_281
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 71-70-69-71_281
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 68-72-68-73_281
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-71-71-69_281
Jake Redman, South Africa 68-73-68-72_281
Matthew Spacey, South Africa 72-68-69-71_281
Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 70-65-78-69_282
Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 69-72-70-71_282
Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 65-72-79-66_282
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-70-74-69_282
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-70-70-73_282
Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-68-69-74_283
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 67-74-72-70_284
Anton Haig, South Africa 69-72-73-69_283
Marcel Siem, Germany 66-71-73-73_283
MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69-72-72-70_283
Steven Brown, England 71-66-74-73_284
Jack Harrison, England 71-70-74-69_284
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 68-71-75-70_284
Ryan Lumsden, Scotland 69-72-71-72_284
Oliver Wilson, England 73-68-72-71_284
Daniel Greene, South Africa 71-69-70-75_285
Kieth Horne, South Africa 71-69-73-72_285
Ruan Korb, South Africa 70-70-73-72_285
Hennie Otto, South Africa 69-68-73-75_285
Louis Albertse, South Africa 70-69-72-75_286
Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 65-74-73-74_286
Pedro Figueriredo, Portugal 72-69-73-72_286
Richard Joubert, South Africa 73-67-74-72_286
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-71-73-73_287
Gavin Green, Malaysia 66-71-76-74_287
Andre De Decker, South Africa 70-68-76-74_288
Jack Senior, England 68-73-75-72_288
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-69-74-76_288
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 69-72-74-79_294
