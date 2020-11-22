On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
European Tour Joberg Open Scores

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 1:38 pm
3 min read
      
Sunday
At Randpark Golf Club
Johannesburg, South Africa
Purse: $1.27 million
Yardage: 7,506 Par: 72
Final Round

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66-68-64-67_265

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 63-67-67-70_267

Shaun Norris, South Africa 63-70-69-66_268

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 64-68-71-68_271

Brandon Stone, South Africa 70-68-64-69_271

Steve Surry, England 67-71-66-67_271

Jacque Blaauw, South Africa 66-63-73-70_272

Richard Bland, England 67-67-68-70_272

Bryce Easton, South Africa 69-69-67-67_272

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70-69-67-66_272

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-69-69-68_273

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 68-66-71-68_273

Neil Schietekat, South Africa 69-67-70-67_273

Romain Wattel, France 68-68-69-68_273

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-69-70-67_274

Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-65-70-70_274

Martin Rohwer, South Africa 69-70-66-69_274

Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-68-65-70_275

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-68-72-68_275

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-70-68-71_276

Antoine Rozner, France 69-70-69-68_276

Toby Tree, England 72-68-68-68_276

James Hart Du Preez, South Africa 71-67-71-68_277

Chase Hanna, United States 69-68-70-70_277

Matthew Jordan, England 69-68-72-68_277

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-70-72-68_277

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 69-71-67-70_277

Julian Suri, United States 66-68-71-72_277

Rhys Enoch, Wales 65-69-73-71_278

Marcus Armitage, England 69-71-70-69_279

Oliver Farr, Wales 66-68-73-72_279

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 65-70-71-73_279

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-67-71-72_279

Justin Walters, South Africa 73-68-70-68_279

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 69-70-71-70_280

Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 68-68-71-73_280

Hennis Du Plessis, South Africa 71-70-66-73_280

Peter Karmis, Greece 72-68-69-71_280

Jbe Kruger, South Africa 68-72-69-71_280

Johannes Veerman, United States 64-71-74-71_280

Dale Whitnell, England 69-71-71-69_280

Yikeun Chang, Korea 69-71-72-69_281

Louis De Jager, South Africa 68-69-74-70_281

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 71-68-74-68_281

Richard McEvoy, England 65-75-68-73_281

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 71-70-69-71_281

Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 68-72-68-73_281

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-71-71-69_281

Jake Redman, South Africa 68-73-68-72_281

Matthew Spacey, South Africa 72-68-69-71_281

Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 70-65-78-69_282

Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 69-72-70-71_282

Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 65-72-79-66_282

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-70-74-69_282

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-70-70-73_282

Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-68-69-74_283

Deon Germishuys, South Africa 67-74-72-70_284

Anton Haig, South Africa 69-72-73-69_283

Marcel Siem, Germany 66-71-73-73_283

MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69-72-72-70_283

Steven Brown, England 71-66-74-73_284

Jack Harrison, England 71-70-74-69_284

Garrick Higgo, South Africa 68-71-75-70_284

Ryan Lumsden, Scotland 69-72-71-72_284

Oliver Wilson, England 73-68-72-71_284

Daniel Greene, South Africa 71-69-70-75_285

Kieth Horne, South Africa 71-69-73-72_285

Ruan Korb, South Africa 70-70-73-72_285

Hennie Otto, South Africa 69-68-73-75_285

Louis Albertse, South Africa 70-69-72-75_286

Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 65-74-73-74_286

Pedro Figueriredo, Portugal 72-69-73-72_286

Richard Joubert, South Africa 73-67-74-72_286

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-71-73-73_287

Gavin Green, Malaysia 66-71-76-74_287

Andre De Decker, South Africa 70-68-76-74_288

Jack Senior, England 68-73-75-72_288

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-69-74-76_288

Ockie Strydom, South Africa 69-72-74-79_294

