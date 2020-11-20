Trending:
European Tour Joberg Open Scores

By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 11:05 pm
4 min read
      
Friday
At Randpark Golf Club
Johannesburg, South Africa
Purse: $1.27 million
Yardage: 7,506 Par: 72
Suspended for fading light. Restart Saturday AM
Second Round

Jacque Blaauw, South Africa 66-63_130

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 63-67_130

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 64-68_132

Julian Suri, United States 66-68_134

Richard Bland, England 67-77_134

Rhys Enoch, Wales 65-69_134

Johannes Veerman, United States 64-71_135

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-68_135

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 65-70-135

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-67-136

Neil Schietekat, South Africa 69-67-136

Estiaan Conrad, South Africa 68-68-136

Romain Wattel, France 68-68-136

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-69-136

Chase Hanna, United States 69-68-137

Hennie Otto, South Africa 69-68-137

Matthew Jordan, England 69-68-137

Steven Brown, England 71-66-137

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-69-137

Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 65-72-137

Marcel Siem, Germany 66-71_137

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-70_137

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-70_137

Bryce Easton, South Africa 69-69_138

James Hart Du Preez, South Africa 71-67_138

Andre De Decker, South Africa 70-68_138

Brandon Stone, South Africa 70-68_138

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-69_138

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-70_139

Martin Rohwer, South Africa 69-70_139

Louis Albertse, South Africa 70-69_139

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 71-68_139

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 69-70_139

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-71_139

Garrick Higgo, South Africa 68-71_139

Richard Joubert, South Africa 73-67_140

Richard McEvoy, England 65-75_140

Peter Karmis, Greece 72-68_140

Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 68-72_140

Jbe Kruger, South Africa 68-72_140

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 69-71_140

Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-68_140

Ruan Korb, South Africa 70-70_140

Toby Tree, England 72-68_140

Yikeun Chang, Korea 69-71_140

Marcus Armitage, England 69-71_140

Daniel Greene, South Africa 71-69_140

Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-68_140

Ryan Lunsden, Scotland 69-72_141

Jack Harrison, England 71-70_141

Oliver Wilson, England 73-68_141

Ockie Strydom, South Africa 69-72_141

Anton Haig, South Africa 69-72_141

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-71_141

Hennis Du Plessis, South Africa 71-70_141

Pedro Figueriredo, Portugal 72-69_141

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 71-70_141

David Dixon, England 75-67_142

Jake Roos, South Africa 75-67_142

Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 73-69_142

Philip Eriksson, Sweden 73-69_142

Toto Thimba Jr, South Africa 71-71_142

Richard Sterne, South Africa 70-72_142

Janne Kaske, England 74-69_143

Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 70-73_143

Keenan Davidse, South Africa 69-74_143

Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-68_143

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 74-69_143

Matthieu Pavon, France 72-71_143

Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 73-70_143

Ryan Lunsden, Scotland 71-72_143

Breyten Meyer, South Africa 73-70_143

Ross McGowan, England 72-71_143

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 74-69_143

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-74_143

Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 72-72_144

Alexander Levy, France 73-71_144

Scott Hend, Australia 73-71_144

James Kingston, South Africa 69-75_144

Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 72-72_144

Peetie Van Der Merwe, South Africa 70-74_144

Adri Arnaus, Spain 75-69_144

Trevor Fisher Jr, South Africa 72-73_145

Callum Mowat, South Africa 72-73_145

Christiaan Basson, South Africa 69-76_145

Raphael Jacquelin, France 70-75_145

Luke Jerling, South Africa 71-74_145

Oliver Fisher, England 73-72_145

MJ Daffue, South Africa 73-73_146

Garrick Porteous, England 72-74_146

Sam Broadhusrt, England 75-71_146

Joe Long, England 73-73_146

Michal Palmer, South Africa 78-68_146

Matia Calderon, Chile 75-71_146

Haydn Porteous, South Africa 73-73_146

Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 70-76_146

Hayden Griffiths, South Africa 73-73_147

Makhetha Mazibuko, South Africa 77-70_147

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 77-70_147

JJ Senekal, South Africa 74-73_147

CJ Du Plessis, South Africa 75-72_147

Desne Van Den Bergh, South Africa 73-75_148

Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 75-73_148

Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa 72-77_149

Sean Crocker, United States 73-76_198

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 72-77_149

Colin Nel, South Africa 75-75_150

Allister De Kock, South Africa 74-76_150

Jean Hugo, South Africa 77-76_153

Evance Vukeya, South Africa 76-78_154

Shubhankar Sharma, India 76-79_155

Alex Haindl, South Africa 79-78_157

Thabiso Ngcobo, South Africa 74-85_159

Andre Pavan, Italy 83-79_172

Ruan Conradie, South Africa 73  Retired

Did not finish

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66 16

Shaun Norris, South Africa 63 15

Zander Lombard, South Africa 69 15

Oliver Farr, Wales 69 15

Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 65 15

Gavin Green, Malaysia 66 15

Louis De Jager, South Africa 68 13

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70 13

Keith Honre, South Africa 71 15

Deon Germishuys, South Africa 67 13

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 68 12

Steve Surry, England 67 12

Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 69 12

MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69 15

Dale Whitnell, England 69 13

Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 70 12

Matthew Spacey, South Africa 72 12

Jack Senior, England 68 16

David Lae, Scotland 66 15

Jake Redman, South Africa 68 17

Robin Roussel, France 71 15

JC Ritchie, South Africa 70 15

Oliver Bekker, South Africa 70 15

Anthony Michael, South Africa 73 15

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 72 13

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 70 12

Andre Nel, South Africa 71 12

Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa 68 12

Lee Slattery, England 73 15

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 72 13

Nikhil Rama, South Africa 72 12

Adriel Poonan, South Africa 76 12

Riekus Nortje, South Africa 73 13

Jack Floydd, England 74 13

Adrien Saddier, France 77 12

Thando Mavundla, South Africa 76 13

Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 74 12

