European Tour Joberg Open Scores

|Friday
|At Randpark Golf Club
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Purse: $1.27 million
|Yardage: 7,506 Par: 72
|Suspended for fading light. Restart Saturday AM
|Second Round
Jacque Blaauw, South Africa 66-63_130
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 63-67_130
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 64-68_132
Julian Suri, United States 66-68_134
Richard Bland, England 67-77_134
Rhys Enoch, Wales 65-69_134
Johannes Veerman, United States 64-71_135
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 67-68_135
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 65-70-135
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-67-136
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 69-67-136
Estiaan Conrad, South Africa 68-68-136
Romain Wattel, France 68-68-136
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-69-136
Chase Hanna, United States 69-68-137
Hennie Otto, South Africa 69-68-137
Matthew Jordan, England 69-68-137
Steven Brown, England 71-66-137
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 68-69-137
Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 65-72-137
Marcel Siem, Germany 66-71_137
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-70_137
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-70_137
Bryce Easton, South Africa 69-69_138
James Hart Du Preez, South Africa 71-67_138
Andre De Decker, South Africa 70-68_138
Brandon Stone, South Africa 70-68_138
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-69_138
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-70_139
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 69-70_139
Louis Albertse, South Africa 70-69_139
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 71-68_139
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 69-70_139
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-71_139
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 68-71_139
Richard Joubert, South Africa 73-67_140
Richard McEvoy, England 65-75_140
Peter Karmis, Greece 72-68_140
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 68-72_140
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 68-72_140
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 69-71_140
Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-68_140
Ruan Korb, South Africa 70-70_140
Toby Tree, England 72-68_140
Yikeun Chang, Korea 69-71_140
Marcus Armitage, England 69-71_140
Daniel Greene, South Africa 71-69_140
Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-68_140
Ryan Lunsden, Scotland 69-72_141
Jack Harrison, England 71-70_141
Oliver Wilson, England 73-68_141
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 69-72_141
Anton Haig, South Africa 69-72_141
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-71_141
Hennis Du Plessis, South Africa 71-70_141
Pedro Figueriredo, Portugal 72-69_141
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 71-70_141
David Dixon, England 75-67_142
Jake Roos, South Africa 75-67_142
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 73-69_142
Philip Eriksson, Sweden 73-69_142
Toto Thimba Jr, South Africa 71-71_142
Richard Sterne, South Africa 70-72_142
Janne Kaske, England 74-69_143
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 70-73_143
Keenan Davidse, South Africa 69-74_143
Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-68_143
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 74-69_143
Matthieu Pavon, France 72-71_143
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 73-70_143
Ryan Lunsden, Scotland 71-72_143
Breyten Meyer, South Africa 73-70_143
Ross McGowan, England 72-71_143
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 74-69_143
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-74_143
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 72-72_144
Alexander Levy, France 73-71_144
Scott Hend, Australia 73-71_144
James Kingston, South Africa 69-75_144
Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 72-72_144
Peetie Van Der Merwe, South Africa 70-74_144
Adri Arnaus, Spain 75-69_144
Trevor Fisher Jr, South Africa 72-73_145
Callum Mowat, South Africa 72-73_145
Christiaan Basson, South Africa 69-76_145
Raphael Jacquelin, France 70-75_145
Luke Jerling, South Africa 71-74_145
Oliver Fisher, England 73-72_145
MJ Daffue, South Africa 73-73_146
Garrick Porteous, England 72-74_146
Sam Broadhusrt, England 75-71_146
Joe Long, England 73-73_146
Michal Palmer, South Africa 78-68_146
Matia Calderon, Chile 75-71_146
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 73-73_146
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 70-76_146
Hayden Griffiths, South Africa 73-73_147
Makhetha Mazibuko, South Africa 77-70_147
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 77-70_147
JJ Senekal, South Africa 74-73_147
CJ Du Plessis, South Africa 75-72_147
Desne Van Den Bergh, South Africa 73-75_148
Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 75-73_148
Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa 72-77_149
Sean Crocker, United States 73-76_198
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 72-77_149
Colin Nel, South Africa 75-75_150
Allister De Kock, South Africa 74-76_150
Jean Hugo, South Africa 77-76_153
Evance Vukeya, South Africa 76-78_154
Shubhankar Sharma, India 76-79_155
Alex Haindl, South Africa 79-78_157
Thabiso Ngcobo, South Africa 74-85_159
Andre Pavan, Italy 83-79_172
Ruan Conradie, South Africa 73 Retired
|Did not finish
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66 16
Shaun Norris, South Africa 63 15
Zander Lombard, South Africa 69 15
Oliver Farr, Wales 69 15
Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 65 15
Gavin Green, Malaysia 66 15
Louis De Jager, South Africa 68 13
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 70 13
Keith Honre, South Africa 71 15
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 67 13
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 68 12
Steve Surry, England 67 12
Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 69 12
MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69 15
Dale Whitnell, England 69 13
Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 70 12
Matthew Spacey, South Africa 72 12
Jack Senior, England 68 16
David Lae, Scotland 66 15
Jake Redman, South Africa 68 17
Robin Roussel, France 71 15
JC Ritchie, South Africa 70 15
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 70 15
Anthony Michael, South Africa 73 15
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 72 13
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 70 12
Andre Nel, South Africa 71 12
Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa 68 12
Lee Slattery, England 73 15
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 72 13
Nikhil Rama, South Africa 72 12
Adriel Poonan, South Africa 76 12
Riekus Nortje, South Africa 73 13
Jack Floydd, England 74 13
Adrien Saddier, France 77 12
Thando Mavundla, South Africa 76 13
Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 74 12
Comments