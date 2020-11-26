European Tour Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At The Leopard Creek Country Club
|Malelane, South Africa
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,663; Par: 72
|First Round
Robin Roussel, France 34-31_65 -7
Adrian Meronk, Poland 31-34_65 -7
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 32-34_66 -6
Richard Bland, England 36-31_67 -5
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 33-35_68 -4
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 34-34_68 -4
Gavin Green, Malaysia 32-36_68 -4
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 32-37_69 -3
Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 33-36_69 -3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 35-34_69 -3
Benjamin Follet-Smith, Zimbabwe 35-34_69 -3
David Horsey, England 33-36_69 -3
Steven Brown, England 33-36_69 -3
Christiaan Basson, South Africa 35-34_69 -3
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 35-34_69 -3
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 34-35_69 -3
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 35-34_69 -3
Matthew Jordan, England 36-33_69 -3
James DuPreez, South Africa 36-33_69 -3
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 34-35_69 -3
Oliver Wilson, England 33-36_69 -3
Marcel Siem, Germany 36-33_69 -3
Chris Wood, England 34-35_69 -3
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 35-35_70 -2
Nacho Elvira, Spain 33-37_70 -2
Ruan Conradie, South Africa 33-37_70 -2
Matthias Schwab, Austria 34-36_70 -2
Adri Arnaus, Spain 37-33_70 -2
Oliver Farr, Wales 34-36_70 -2
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 36-34_70 -2
Sean Crocker, United States 36-34_70 -2
Alexander Levy, France 33-37_70 -2
Dale Whitnell, England 34-36_70 -2
Daniel Greene, South Africa 35-35_70 -2
Matias Calderon, Chile 34-37_71 -1
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 34-37_71 -1
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 35-36_71 -1
James Kingston, South Africa 33-38_71 -1
Eddie Pepperell, England 36-35_71 -1
Johannes Veerman, United States 34-37_71 -1
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 34-37_71 -1
Richard Sterne, South Africa 34-37_71 -1
Brandon Stone, South Africa 34-37_71 -1
Richard Mcevoy, England 35-36_71 -1
Julian Suri, United States 36-35_71 -1
Marcus Armitage, England 36-35_71 -1
Calum Hill, Scotland 33-38_71 -1
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 38-33_71 -1
Garrick Porteous, England 35-36_71 -1
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 36-36_72 E
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 37-35_72 E
David Drysdale, Scotland 34-38_72 E
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 37-35_72 E
Justin Walters, South Africa 38-34_72 E
Julien Guerrier, France 33-39_72 E
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 36-36_72 E
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 35-37_72 E
Hennie DuPlessis, South Africa 35-37_72 E
Riekus Nortje, South Africa 38-34_72 E
Steve Surry, England 35-37_72 E
David Law, Scotland 36-36_72 E
Sean Bradley, South Africa 36-36_72 E
M.J. Viljoen, South Africa 37-36_73 +1
Zander Lombard, South Africa 35-38_73 +1
George Coetzee, South Africa 35-38_73 +1
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 36-37_73 +1
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 34-39_73 +1
Trevor Fisher Jr., South Africa 39-34_73 +1
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 33-40_73 +1
Matthieu Pavon, France 33-40_73 +1
Michael Palmer, South Africa 36-37_73 +1
Shubhankar Sharma, India 34-39_73 +1
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 36-37_73 +1
Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa 34-39_73 +1
Louis Albertse, South Africa 38-35_73 +1
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 37-36_73 +1
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 36-37_73 +1
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 38-35_73 +1
Dean Germishuys, South Africa 37-36_73 +1
Christopher Cannon, England 37-39_74 +2
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 35-39_74 +2
C.J. Du Plessis, South Africa 31-43_74 +2
Laurie Canter, England 36-38_74 +2
Keenan Davidse, South Africa 35-39_74 +2
Scott Hend, Austria 39-35_74 +2
Toby Tree, England 36-38_74 +2
Aldison Da Silva, Brazil 37-37_74 +2
Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 39-35_74 +2
Anton Haig, South Africa 35-39_74 +2
Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 39-35_74 +2
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 37-37_74 +2
Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 38-36_74 +2
Phillip Eriksson, Sweden 38-36_74 +2
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 36-38_74 +2
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 36-38_74 +2
Jake Roos, South Africa 37-37_74 +2
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 38-37_75 +3
JC Ritchie, South Africa 39-36_75 +3
Henie Otto, South Africa 35-40_75 +3
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 40-35_75 +3
Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 40-35_75 +3
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 39-36_75 +3
Ruan Korb, South Africa 35-40_75 +3
Keith Horne, South Africa 32-43_75 +3
Albert Venter, South Africa 36-39_75 +3
M.J. Daffue, South Africa 35-41_76 +4
Carlos Pigem, Spain 35-41_76 +4
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 36-40_76 +4
Anthony Michael, South Africa 36-40_76 +4
David Howell, England 36-40_76 +4
Jack Harrison, England 38-38_76 +4
Callum Mowat, South Africa 36-40_76 +4
Joel Stalter, France 36-40_76 +4
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-40_76 +4
Jake Redman, South Africa 38-38_76 +4
Dean Burmester, South Africa 39-37_76 +4
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 36-40_76 +4
Shaun Norris, South Africa 38-38_76 +4
Ross McGowan, England 38-38_76 +4
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 37-39_76 +4
Bryce Easton, South Africa 36-40_76 +4
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 37-39_76 +4
Jean Hugo, South Africa 37-39_76 +4
Jack Senior, England 42-34_76 +4
Andrew Van Der Knapp, South Africa 38-39_77 +5
Toto Thimba Jnr., South Africa 40-37_77 +5
J.J. Senekal, South Africa 39-38_77 +5
Stefan Wears-Taylor, South Africa 39-38_77 +5
Rhys Enoch, Wales 36-41_77 +5
Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 35-42_77 +5
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 38-39_77 +5
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 37-40_77 +5
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 37-40_77 +5
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 39-38_77 +5
Adrien Saddier, France 34-43_77 +5
Luke Jerling, South Africa 36-41_77 +5
Tristen Strydom, South Africa 37-41_78 +6
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 39-39_78 +6
Connor Syme, Scotland 39-39_78 +6
Michael Hollick, South Africa 37-41_78 +6
Ben Stow, England 41-38_79 +7
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 37-42_79 +7
Louis De Jager, South Africa 37-42_79 +7
Musiwalo Nethunzwi, South Africa 38-41_79 +7
Joe Long, England 36-43_79 +7
Jake Bolton, England 37-42_79 +7
Oliver Fisher, England 42-38_80 +8
Jorge Campillo, Spain 37-43_80 +8
Merrick Bremner, South Africa 39-41_80 +8
Thanda Mavundla, South Africa 41-40_81 +9
Teaghan Gauche, South Africa 41-41_82 +10
Siyanda Mwandia, South Africa 41-42_83 +11
Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 37-46_83 +11
Andrea Pavan, Italy 42-45_87 +15
Thomas Plumb, England 41_48_89 +17
